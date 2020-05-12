Coronavirus

Steak 'n Shake to permanently close 57 locations due to coronavirus pandemic

Steak 'n Shake is losing dozens of its locations in the U.S. due to financial woes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chain's parent company, Biglari Holdings Inc., announced Monday 57 of its restaurants will be permanently shut down.

The closings were caused by the coronavirus-stricken economy, the company said.

RELATED: Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy

The commission filing didn't name which locations were affected.

Steak 'n Shake started 2020 with 553 restaurants and last year it had 624.

Many of the chain's restaurants had shuttered during the start of the pandemic, but some locations have remained open offering carry-out and drive-thru services.

"While dine-in options have been temporarily banned in some states, our drive-thru experience, convenient contactless online ordering for take-out, and delivery options through our third-party partners remain open in all available locations for those in need," said Biglari. "Customers can check the operational status of their local restaurant at www.steaknshake.com by clicking on "Find a Location."

Steak 'n Shake was founded in Normal, Ill. in 1934 and the first franchise debuted in 1939.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronavirusu.s. & worldstore closingrestaurantscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Crime down 30% in April
Dr. Fauci, COVID-19 experts face questions from Senate: WATCH LIVE
Rare inflammatory disease linked to COVID-19 seen in 11 states
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blue Angels to fly over Chicago as salute to health care workers fighting COVID-19
CFD holds graduation for 88 first responders
Gov. Pritzker staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, slightly warmer Tuesday
Rare inflammatory disease linked to COVID-19 seen in 11 states
Dr. Fauci, COVID-19 experts face questions from Senate: WATCH LIVE
Pilot's family responds to Vanessa Bryant's wrongful death lawsuit in Kobe crash
Show More
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Oak Lawn Red Lobster apologizes for crowded wait on Mother's Day
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
Chicago health and safety coronavirus resources
What to know about Illinois' 79,007 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News