Steam machines chug along at this antique museum

By Matteo Iadonisi
YORKLYN, Delaware -- A mansion nestled in Auburn Valley State Park is the cornerstone where antique steam cars can still be found circling around.

It's thanks to the Marshall family, especially Thomas Marshall, that the renowned collection exists. Even long after the technology's popularity has faded, it still teaches and amazes visitors today.

"I've been coming here since I was like, one," said Sam Mandell, 15, who enjoyed his first day as a volunteer today. "If you love museums, antique cars, trains, come here."

The mansion and museum are open on Thursdays and Fridays each week. But perhaps the best-kept secret in Delaware is "Steamin' Day," which takes place on the first Sunday of the month.

They start with a soft launch in May and run full steam ahead from June to November. That is when families can enjoy rides in antique cars and get a taste of free steamed popcorn from 12:30-4:30pm.

Families were also impressed by the steam train ride, which circles the campus and treks through a tunnel.

To learn more about Marshall Steam Museum and its hours of operation, visit their website.

