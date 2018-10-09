Two construction workers were badly injured Tuesday morning in north suburban Evanston after a steel beam fell on them. Police said one of the workers had to be extricated.Evanston police received a call around 8:25 a.m. about a construction accident at 811 Emerson Street.A load of steel beams shifted as it was being moved by crane and came down on the two men, ages 55 and 28.The younger worker had to be pulled from the debris. He was transported to Evanston Hospital. His condition is unknown.The older worker was also transported to Evanston Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were at the scene.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office was notified of a death in regard to the accident, but police have not yet released further details.