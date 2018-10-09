Steel beam falls on 2 construction workers in Evanston; 1 extricated

EMBED </>More Videos

Two construction workers were badly injured Tuesday morning in north suburban Evanston after a load of steel fell on them. Police said one of the workers had to be extricated.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Two construction workers were badly injured Tuesday morning in north suburban Evanston after a steel beam fell on them. Police said one of the workers had to be extricated.

Evanston police received a call around 8:25 a.m. about a construction accident at 811 Emerson Street.

A load of steel beams shifted as it was being moved by crane and came down on the two men, ages 55 and 28.

The younger worker had to be pulled from the debris. He was transported to Evanston Hospital. His condition is unknown.

The older worker was also transported to Evanston Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office was notified of a death in regard to the accident, but police have not yet released further details.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
construction accidentworker hurtman injuredEvanston
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother of 4 killed while pushing car in Streamwood
3 charged with attacking CPD officers, locking them inside Englewood home
Amazon holding job fair Tuesday, looking to fill 6,000 Chicago area positions
USPS employee, 27, missing from South Chicago
Audible signals installed at Lake Shore Drive and Roscoe
Photo of late husband stolen from woman's cart at Walmart
Nikki Haley resigning as US ambassador to UN
Hurricane Michael Live Tracker: Category 2 storm heading toward Florida coast
Show More
Woman grabbed from behind, sexually assaulted on South Side
Boy, 16, shot to death in Montclare
Supreme Court mood is jovial as Kavanaugh takes his place on bench
Metra MDW switch problem at Roselle causing major delays
More News