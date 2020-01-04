Man charged with fatal New Year's Day stabbing in Steger

STEGER, Ill. -- A Steger man is accused of stabbing another man to death during a fight on New Year's Day in the south suburb.

Richard Proctor, 25, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for Wednesday's stabbing, Will County court records show.

Ryan Connell, 28, was found dead with multiple stab wounds about 7:30 a.m. at a home in the 3600 block of Chicago Road, police said.

Proctor is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on $2.5 million bond, court records show. He is due back in court Monday.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
