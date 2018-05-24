ABC News sat down exclusively one-on-one with NBA player Sterling Brown following the release of bodycam video showing him tased by Milwaukee police when he was arrested for a parking violation.The Maywood native and Milwaukee Bucks basketball player said he couldn't believe what happened.Brown spoke to ABC's Robin Roberts, breaking down what happened that morning, and reaffirming that he will be a voice for those who have been victims of police misconduct."I get mad every time I watch it, because I was defenseless pretty much and they still did what they did," Brown said.Brown, who once played for Proviso East High School, broke his silence about what happened on that January morning."It's tough every time I watch it, that's why I'm here doing what I'm doing legally, um, here speaking to you just to draw attention to it and try and be that voice and try and help as many people as I can in that situation," he said.Milwaukee police encountered Brown outside a Walgreen's after he double parked in a handicap zone.Body camera video shows roughly eight minutes after an officer approached him, several other officers take him down.Roberts asked how the tasing impacted him."It was a shock, like-- it came outta nowhere. Like-- I tensed up instantly. Emotionally, like, it-- it just-- like-- man, I just got tased," he said.Wednesday night the Milwaukee police chief and the mayor apologized. Police said the officers involved were disciplined."The video shows what really happened. It's a bodycam it's close you can hear me screaming and what not," Brown said.Brown has promised legal action against the city. Refusing to remain silent, he is now telling his side of the story.The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the first officer to confront Brown was suspended for two days.Two supervisors were suspended for 10 and 15 days.That interview with Sterling Brown airs Friday morning on Good Morning America right after ABC7's morning news.