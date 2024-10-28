Steve Bannon to be released from prison days ahead of election

Trump's former chief strategist was imprisoned for two counts of contempt of Congress related to the Jan. 6 riots on the Capitol.

Steve Bannon to be released from prison days ahead of election

Trump's former chief strategist was imprisoned for two counts of contempt of Congress related to the Jan. 6 riots on the Capitol.

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump, will be released from prison on Tuesday.

The timing puts him back in front of the media exactly one week before Election Day -- and he's already called his first press conference, which will take place just hours after his scheduled release.

On Tuesday, Bannon will have served his four-month prison term, which came with a $6,500 fine.

He was sentenced on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Although his sentencing took place in Oct. 2022, a U.S. district judge agreed to postpone the jail term while Bannon appealed the decision.

The decision was upheld by a federal appeals court in May 2024, and Bannon has since been serving his time at a federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut.

Sam Mangel, Bannon's prison consultant, told ABC News that his client taught history and American government in prison.

"He was excellent at it, I'm told," Mangel said. "The people who took his classes really enjoyed it, because he's an extraordinarily intelligent man. And has a wealth of knowledge that no one else in that facility could possibly have."

The prison consultant told ABC News Bannon "held his head up high" and was respected by the other inmates.

"I'm sure he's quite glad to put it behind him and move on with his life," Mangel added. "From what I'm told, he feels he's got a lot left to accomplish now."

Before reporting to prison, Bannon told ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl that he had "no regrets" about defying the House Jan. 6 Committee's subpoena.

"If it took me going to prison to finally get the House to start to move, to start to delegitimize the illegitimate J6 committee, then, hey, guess what, my going to prison is worth it," he said at the time.

Bannon used his "War Room" podcast to announce a press conference for the morning of his release, which is scheduled to take place in Manhattan on Tuesday.