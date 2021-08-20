3 killed in Stevenson Expressway wrong-way crash on SW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Stevenson Expressway on Chicago's Southwest Side Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.Police responded to the crash involving a car and an SUV in the outbound lanes of I-55 near Cicero Avenue at about 12:35 a.m.Police said two women were driving the wrong way on the expressway in a Hyundai sedan when they collided with a man driving south in his Toyota SUV. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.Two of the victims have been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Khalid Jaber, 54, of Oak Lawn and Rella Ellise Norey, 26, of Chicago.No one else was in the vehicles, police said.Jaber's family said he leaves behind five kids and several relatives."Khalid was the most gentle soul," Jaber's family said in a statement. "The greatest son to his parents, loving husband to his wife and doting father to his children to whom he was their world. Khalid was the backbone of his family. Khalid was unparalleled in his kindness and generosity to others. He went out of his way to help whomever he could. Always smiling always happy. This is a devastating and earth-shattering loss to us all. We are immensely saddened. His loss creates a void in the lives of all he touched which cannot ever be filled."All outbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway were closed at Cicero while police investigated. Lanes reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m.