ISP investigate fatal crash with 'suspicious circumstances' on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash with "suspicious circumstances" on I-55 Tuesday night.
The crash happened on the southbound Stevenson Expressway at the Dan Ryan Expressway split around 11:40 p.m., officials said.
Police are investigating it as an expressway shooting, according to ISP.
Traffic was temporarily diverted at the I-94 ramp while ISP investigated, but it has since been reopened.
So far this year, ISP has responded to 182 reported expressway shooting on Chicagoland, Cook County expressways, officials said.
Police have not released the name of the victim, or any other information at this time.
