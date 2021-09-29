expressway shooting

ISP investigate fatal crash with 'suspicious circumstances' on Stevenson Expressway

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash with "suspicious circumstances" on I-55 Tuesday night.

The crash happened on the southbound Stevenson Expressway at the Dan Ryan Expressway split around 11:40 p.m., officials said.

Police are investigating it as an expressway shooting, according to ISP.

RELATED: ISP hope to deter Chicago expressway shootings with license plate-reading cameras

Traffic was temporarily diverted at the I-94 ramp while ISP investigated, but it has since been reopened.

So far this year, ISP has responded to 182 reported expressway shooting on Chicagoland, Cook County expressways, officials said.

Police have not released the name of the victim, or any other information at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cook countyexpressway shootingchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingfatal crashillinois state police
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING
Woman shot on I-57 in Markham
1 fatally shot on Bishop Ford Freeway
Kennedy, Edens IB lanes reopen after shooting investigation
1 hurt in I-57 shooting: ISP
TOP STORIES
Bears confirm deal to buy Arlington Park
Investigators call circumstances 'unusual' in death of Jelani Day
Family says mother died of COVID caught from daughter through school
Benet Academy chancellor speaks out over lacrosse coach decision
Supply chain problems spur holiday shopping concerns
Illinois FOID card backlog greatly reduced, ISP says
Will R Kelly songs face consequences following federal conviction?
Show More
White Sox single-game tickets on sale for postseason games
United fires nearly 600 people for not following COVID vaccine mandate
Freebies, deals for National Coffee Day
CA man warns others after being harassed over dinosaur flag
Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father
More TOP STORIES News