Stevenson High School briefly closed after armed suspects spotted near campus

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire was briefly closed this morning after armed suspects were reported nearby.According to police, two armed people were seen breaking into parked vehicles less than a mile from the school. As a result, the school campus was closed at approximately 10:45 a.m.School officials emphasized that the school was closed, not locked down or placed on soft lockdown because there was no immediate threat on the school campus. Classes continued as normal.Both suspects were taken into custody.