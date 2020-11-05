Stickney junkyard fire brings multiple agencies to battle blaze as flames rage out of control

STICKNEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Multiple fire departments joined forces Thursday morning to battle a large junkyard fire in west suburban Stickney.The blaze broke out before 6 a.m. at the junkyard in the 5000-block of 40th Street.The fire appeared to be contained to the junkyard, but firefighters were having a difficult time controlling the flames due to a lack of hydrants, Stickney police said.Several fire departments were assisting, including Berwyn, Riverside, Cicero and Summit. The Chicago Fire Department was also called upon for their water boats. The junkyard is located next to the I & M Canal.Large flames and smokes were visible from the Stevenson Expressway during rush hour Thursday morning.There are no nearby homes at the location of the fire. No injuries have been reported.