fire

Stickney junkyard fire brings multiple agencies to battle blaze as flames rage out of control

Chicago fire provided help; flames, smoke visible from Stevenson Expressway
By
STICKNEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Multiple fire departments joined forces Thursday morning to battle a large junkyard fire in west suburban Stickney.

The blaze broke out before 6 a.m. at the junkyard in the 5000-block of 40th Street.


RELATED: Woman killed in Lansing apartment building fire, survivors describe how they escaped flames

The fire appeared to be contained to the junkyard, but firefighters were having a difficult time controlling the flames due to a lack of hydrants, Stickney police said.

Several fire departments were assisting, including Berwyn, Riverside, Cicero and Summit. The Chicago Fire Department was also called upon for their water boats. The junkyard is located next to the I & M Canal.


RELATED: Woman, 84, pulled from Glenview house fire; later dies, officials say

Large flames and smokes were visible from the Stevenson Expressway during rush hour Thursday morning.

There are no nearby homes at the location of the fire. No injuries have been reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
stickneyfire departmentsfirechicago fire department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Arrests made after fires set, clashes with police in NYC
Parents, children escape Lansing apartment fire through window
Firefighters battle blaze at Gilberts construction company
Elderly woman dies after being pulled from Glenview house fire: officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Biden stands on brink of winning
Missing woman's body found in Midlothian forest preserve
'Count Every Vote' protest in Chicago calls for Trump to concede
Trump supporters swarm vote centers in Michigan, Arizona
2 Lincoln Park carjackings reported back-to-back: CPD
Election splits Congress, GOP bolstered as Democrats falter
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
Show More
Bleeding Sharpies on ballots cause vote count controversy
Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice Thursday
Mayor Lightfoot to give COVID-19 update
Kinzinger tells Trump to stop calls to end vote counting, claims of fraud
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
More TOP STORIES News