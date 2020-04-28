Stimulus checks: Seniors, veterans say they are still waiting on payment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several seniors have said that they are still waiting for their COVID-19 stimulus checks from the federal government.According to the IRS, people who receive Social Security benefits should automatically receive a stimulus check, however many seniors said that those have not arrived.Calvin Tansil said he was pleased when he learned seniors who received social security benefits would also be getting stimulus funds from the federal government."All we do is go to the mailbox and check our bank account everyday to see if it's been deposited in our account... Nothing," he said. "I'm just wondering why the senior citizens are left out."The Merrillville man said he and his wife were expecting a total of $2,400."I served in the military, Vietnam Veteran, so I think I earned the right as a good citizen to receive my stimulus check," he said.According to the IRS, if you received Social Security retirement, Social Security Disability Insurance, survivors benefits, Supplemental Security Income, or Railroad Retirement benefits in 2019, you are not required to file taxes to get your stimulus payment. You will automatically receive a $1,200 payment.When asked about the delays, an IRS spokesperson confirmed that nothing for this group has changed, but could not provide an exact date for the delivery of those payments.That news gave Tansil a little reassurance that he and other seniors have not been forgotten."Because we're on a fixed income, and it would be very helpful to receive it," he said. "I'll just have to wait and be patient because there's not much else I can do."Initially, people who receive Social Security benefits could not use the online tool to track payments, but that recently changed."We delivered Get My Payment with new capabilities that did not exist during any similar relief program, including the ability to receive direct deposit information that accelerates payments to millions of people," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement. "These further enhancements will help even more taxpayers. We urge people who haven't received a payment date yet to visit Get My Payment again for the latest information. IRS teams worked long hours to deliver Get My Payment in record time, and we will continue to make improvements to help Americans.""We encourage people to check back in and visit Get My Payment," Rettig added. "These enhancements will help many taxpayers. By using Get My Payment now, more people will be able to get payments quickly by being able to add direct deposit information."The Social Security Administration said the money comes directly from the Treasury Department and people will start receiving that money "soon."