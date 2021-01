Get the most bang for your stimulus bucks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Most people should have gotten that second round of stimulus money by now, but according to Bankrate , more than half of those getting that money said they believe it is not enough for the even a month. Some said it will barley make a difference.Experts said to stretch those stimulus dollars, you should first use the money for food and medicine only.Remember, there are already laws to protect people so most can stay in their homes. So things like rent, mortgage, credit card payments, medical bills can wait.You should also reach out to creditors and tell them about your situation so you can work out a payment plan or some type of temporary forgiveness. Don't just ignore the situation.