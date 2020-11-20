Personal Finance

Stimulus check update: IRS deadline to register approaching for those who don't file tax returns

Those who have not gotten check can claim income tax credit
By Samantha Chatman
CHICAGO -- The stimulus check registration deadline is approaching for the millions of Americans who have not received their payment.

The IRS said deadline for those who do not normally file tax returns to register with the IRS is 3 p.m. EST Saturday. You can check the status of your stimulus check at IRS.gov.

Those who miss the deadline can claim a special tax credit next year, the IRS said.

RELATED: Still haven't received your stimulus check from the IRS? Try visiting this page
EMBED More News Videos

Here is a tutorial on how to use the non-filer page on the IRS website to get the status of your stimulus check.



The eligibility for the Recovery Rebate Credit is the same as for stimulus check, and the maximum credit is $1,200 for an individual or $2,400 for a married couple, with an additional $500 for each additional child.

The credit can be claimed Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR and the 2020 instructions will include a worksheet for the Recovery Rebate Credit.

For more information, visit IRS.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeirsstimulus fundsu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL Tier 3 mitigations in effect; 14,612 COVID-19 cases, 168 deaths reported
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
Aurora nurse's plea to take COVID-19 seriously goes viral
Chicago Walmarts reopen after civil unrest damage
Heartbreak in Chicago's hardest hit spot as US COVID-19 deaths surpass 250K
Chicago Ald. Ray Lopez says office vandalized for 3rd time this year
Sam's Toybox: Toy's that encourage social responsibility
Show More
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane announces birth of son
Kyle Rittenhouse says he used pandemic funds for gun: report
WHO panel advises against remdesivir treatment for COVID
CTA Holiday Train, Bus returning, but without riders
Covenant House Illinois raises homeless awareness during COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News