Juvenile driving stolen car in custody after deadly 5-vehicle crash in Lawndale: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A juvenile driver was arrested after a deadly crash involving a stolen car on Chicago's West Side Friday evening, police said.

Police responded to a call about a person with a gun in the 900 block of South Independence Boulevard just before 5:45 p.m. Officers found the vehicle described to them, a stolen Hyundai, which fled then from the scene.

Police said the Hyundai, traveling eastbound, ran two red lights near the 3800 West Roosevelt Road intersection, striking a Honda that was traveling southbound on Independence Boulevard. Three other vehicles, which were stopped at the red light facing eastbound on Roosevelt Road, were also struck as a result of the initial crash.

The Honda's driver, a 25-year-old man, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. A 28-year-old woman from another vehicle was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The stolen Hyundai's juvenile driver was placed into custody and transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit are investigating.

