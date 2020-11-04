Officer pinned against parked car by driver in stolen vehicle on Near North Side; 2 in custody

CHICAGO -- An officer was hospitalized Tuesday after being pinned by the driver of a stolen vehicle on the Near North Side, Chicago police said. It resulted in two arrests.When police tried to stop the vehicle about 4:05 p.m. near Maple and State streets, the vehicle reversed, hitting an officer and pinning him to a parked vehicle, police said.The officer was taken to a local hospital with an injury to his lower leg, police said. He was listed in fair condition.The driver and passenger in the vehicle were taken into custody, police said, and a weapon was recovered on the scene.Area Three detectives are investigating.