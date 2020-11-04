Officer pinned against parked car by driver in stolen vehicle on Near North Side; 2 in custody

CHICAGO -- An officer was hospitalized Tuesday after being pinned by the driver of a stolen vehicle on the Near North Side, Chicago police said. It resulted in two arrests.

When police tried to stop the vehicle about 4:05 p.m. near Maple and State streets, the vehicle reversed, hitting an officer and pinning him to a parked vehicle, police said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with an injury to his lower leg, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were taken into custody, police said, and a weapon was recovered on the scene.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
