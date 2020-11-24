Teen boy crashes stolen car in the South Loop, 3 injured; charges pending: police

CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy crashed while driving a stolen car, injuring three people, Tuesday morning in the South Loop, according to Chicago police.

A stolen Nissan sedan was driving south on Wells Street about 1 a.m., when the driver, the 16-year-old boy, blew through a red light and struck a Buick Minivan in the 500-block of South Wells Street, Chicago police said.

The driver of the minivan, a 49-year-old man, and a 52-year-old passenger were taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment but are in fair condition, police said. A third passenger, a woman, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, also in fair condition.

The 16-year-old boy broke his leg in the crash, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said. Charges are pending against him.

Two other passengers of the stolen Nissan "fled the scene of the crash and have not been located," police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
