Man, 57, killed in hit and run crash in Stone Park

Roberto Cortez, left, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in west suburban Stone Park.

STONE PARK, Ill. --
A 57-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in west suburban Stone Park.

About 6:25 p.m., Roberto Cortez was struck by a dark blue 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 1600 block of Mannheim Road, according to Stone Park police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Cortez was taken to Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park, where he was pronounced dead 40 minutes later, the medical examiner's office said. He lived in Northlake.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday found Cortez died from multiple blunt force injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner's office said.

Police are now searching for the Jeep, which drove off after sustaining heavy front-end damage. Anyone with information should call (708) 450-3216.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
