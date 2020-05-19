Arts & Entertainment

'Story of Soaps,' 2-hour television event from ABC and People

By and Marsha Jordan
There are endless, outrageous plots from past and present.

Soaps are guilty pleasures viewers have indulged in, spanning generations.

The "Story of Soaps," a two-hour television event from ABC and People, debuts Tuesday night.

"The Story of Soaps" explores how no genre of television has laid deeper roots into our cultural consciousness and serialized storytelling than the soap opera, according to an ABC release.

It features a panel of experts and voices including Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Andy Cohen, Bryan Cranston, Vivica Fox, Susan Lucci, John Stamos, Chandra Wison and more.

The "Story of Soaps" airs after The Last Dance from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. central.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytelevisionabc
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Gov. Pritzker gives update on Illinois COVID-19 cases, deaths
Chicago Weather: Floodwaters continue to close roads in city, suburbs
Rockford mayor calls for restaurants, childcare facilities to reopen on June 1
Mayor Lightfoot reflects on her first year in office
Chicago coronavirus resources, information
Ditka's restaurant in Chicago closing permanently due to COVID-19 pandemic
Chuck E. Cheese delivering pizzas under different name
Show More
NASA/SpaceX mission takes giant step forward before launch
Grubhub driver charged in hit-and-run that injured Lakeview restaurant owner's daughter
Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100
Duo robs gas station with watermelon head disguises
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with a few showers Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News