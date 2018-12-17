Stranger attacks innocent man in restaurant, hurls racist remark

A man was attacked by a stranger moments after ordering food inside a Los Angeles area fast food restaurant.

ONTARIO, Calif. --
"After work I went to get lunch, at Waba Grill," the victim, Jose, told KTLA. "I placed my order, I asked the cashier for the key for the restroom. When I walked to the restroom this guy stand up and pushed me. I thought it was an accident."

But apparently it wasn't. The victim, whose full name is not being released due to personal safety concerns, said things actually got worse.

"He pushed me. I lay down on the floor, and I fell down, and then he punched me on the throat. After that he said, 'F-ing Mexican.' I said wait a minute, that's not right," Jose said.

Jose had never seen this man and had not exchanged a word with him inside the Ontario Waba Grill restaurant around 1 p.m. on December 12.

"I didn't do anything wrong. For somebody to punch me on the throat in the restaurant," Jose said.

"It's obviously a concern when anytime you have a suspect who attacks somebody. It's unprovoked, so we certainly want to find this person and find out what the motive for the crime was," said Sgt. Bill Russell, Ontario Police Dept.

Jose, who is married with three children, said it was a hate crime.

The suspect overheard him placing his order in Spanish, and the cashier reportedly saw the suspect frowning at them while speaking Spanish.

The 44-year-old and his family hope this man is eventually arrested and charged. They say he is a threat to public safety.
