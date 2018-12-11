Strasbourg shooting: 4 dead, several wounded as French officials open terror probe

Two French police union officials say four people have died after a gunman started shooting near Strasbourg's Christmas market and the suspect was wounded, but is still at large.One of the officials, Stephane Morisse from the FGP Police union, told The Associated Press authorities went to the alleged assailant's residence earlier Tuesday to arrest him but the 29-year-old suspected of ties to radicalism wasn't there. Morisse says police found explosive materials at the home.Morisse said that after the evening shooting, soldiers guarding the Christmas market shot and wounded the suspect before he escaped.A terrorism investigation has been opened into Tuesday's attack, which put parts of the city on lockdown.The European Parliament spokesman, meanwhile, says that the building is on lockdown in Strasbourg. Jaume Duch said that "the European Parliament has been closed and no one can leave until further notice." It wasn't immediately clear how many people were inside.The Interior Ministry has called on the public to remain indoors amid a "serious security event" in the city center.Local authorities in the Grand-Est and Bas-Rhin region tweeted for the public to "avoid the area of the police station," which is close to the city's Christmas market.