Chicago police announces charges against Streamwood man in June fatal shooting of girl, 10 in Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police announced Wednesday murder charges against a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old girl last June.Lina Nunez, 10, was hit by a stray bullet at about 9:40 p.m. on June 27 while visiting her grandmother's house in the 3500-block of West Dickens AvenuePolice said the bullet came through a window and hit her in the head. She was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Christopher Lara, 19, of Streamwood has been charged with one count of first degree murder and nine counts of attempted murderAt a press conference Wednesday morning, CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the community came forward with information on a suspicious vehicle and detectives were able to view surveillance video from the community.After reviewing the video, detectives identified the suspect, who police said was the driver of the vehicle and is responsible for drive the person who fired the shots that killed Nunez."The community is out there and we always need their information and in order to solve these cases and then obviously we are pulling these guys from the street and that makes the community safer," Deenhihan said.Police are continuing to investigate to determine who fired the shots that killed Nunez.