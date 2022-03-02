Road rage: No bail for 18-year-old charged with fatally shooting man during traffic dispute

STREAMWOOD, Ill. -- A man, 18 years old, has been charged with fatally shooting a man during a traffic dispute over the weekend in northwest suburban Streamwood, police said.
Jonathan Mejia has been charged with murder and aggravated battery in the shooting of Scott Mattison, 46 years old, on Sunday, Streamwood police said.
Mejia shot Mattison at 5:20 p.m. Sunday at Bartlett and Oltendorf roads, police said.
A Cook County judge ordered Mejia held without bail at a court hearing in Rolling Meadows, court records show.
Police did not provide further information about the incident.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
