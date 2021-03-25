hazmat

Streeterville building evacuated for hazmat situation after body found; bomb squad, FBI called to scene

Cook County Medical Examiner ID'd body as that of Theodore Hilk, 30
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emergency responders removed "hazardous materials" from a Streeterville high-rise Wednesday night, hours after a man's body was discovered there.

Chicago police first discovered the body of Theodore Hilk, 30, at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night in a unit at 240 E. Illinois St. after being called there for a well-being check.

The Cook County Medical Examiner said Hilk was pronounced deceased at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

About 4 p.m. Wednesday, roughly 16 hours after the initial investigation began, police determined there was a hazmat threat in the building. CPD did not explain why there was such a gap between the discovery of the man's body and the alleged threat being uncovered.

CPD evacuated two floors of the high-rise and used "special containers" to dispose of the questionable material.

A bomb squad and the FBI also responded to the building.

Elliotte Pomerich lives nearby and expressed her concern.

"It's definitely scary; at first I was like maybe I should call my friends and sleep there; I don't know if I want to be right next to potentially a murderer that's on the loose or even a bomb that hasn't gone off yet," she said. "I'm new to the area."

The cause of the threat still was not immediately clear Thursday morning, but police said the materials were taken away and are still in the process of being disposed of.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagostreetervillehazmatbomb squadfbichicago police departmentbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HAZMAT
Streeterville building evacuated for 'hazmat situation' after death
Fire tears through Hegewisch warehouse on Chicago's SE Side: CFD
Crews battle extra-alarm blaze at Far South Side chemical plant
CPD District 1 station temporarily evacuated after 'minor explosion': Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loretto Hospital COO resigns amid COVID vaccine scandals
Man killed in shooting outside Bridgeview Secretary of State facility
What is the future of downtown Chicago?
Coyote captured on steps of Rogers Park apartment building
Chicago mayor slams CPS vaccine provider
CPD under fire for handling of 10-year-old girl's sex trafficking case
Chicago area housing market hottest it's been in over a decade
Show More
Uber driver fatally shot while trying to fight off carjacker, family says
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, rain late Thursday
Gov. Pritzker receives COVID vaccine; IL reports 2,793 new cases
Jacobs HS alum now Loyola basketball star
Waukegan renaming 2 schools due to namesakes' ties to slavery
More TOP STORIES News