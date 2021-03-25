Streeterville building evacuated for hazmat situation after body found; bomb squad, FBI called to scene

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emergency responders removed "hazardous materials" from a Streeterville high-rise Wednesday night, hours after a man's body was discovered there.Chicago police first discovered the body of Theodore Hilk, 30, at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night in a unit at 240 E. Illinois St. after being called there for a well-being check.The Cook County Medical Examiner said Hilk was pronounced deceased at 4 a.m. Wednesday.About 4 p.m. Wednesday, roughly 16 hours after the initial investigation began, police determined there was a hazmat threat in the building. CPD did not explain why there was such a gap between the discovery of the man's body and the alleged threat being uncovered.CPD evacuated two floors of the high-rise and used "special containers" to dispose of the questionable material.A bomb squad and the FBI also responded to the building.Elliotte Pomerich lives nearby and expressed her concern."It's definitely scary; at first I was like maybe I should call my friends and sleep there; I don't know if I want to be right next to potentially a murderer that's on the loose or even a bomb that hasn't gone off yet," she said. "I'm new to the area."The cause of the threat still was not immediately clear Thursday morning, but police said the materials were taken away and are still in the process of being disposed of.