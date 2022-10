Chicago police: Thieves steal cars from Streeterville parking garage

Chicago police said a group of thieves stole several vehicles from a Streeterville parking garage Thursday morning.

The robbery occurred at about 3:45 a.m. in the 200-block of East Delaware Place.

Five male suspects approached a 45-year-old man and robbed him, police said.

The suspects then stole multiple cars from the garage and fled.

Area Three detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.