Streeterville building evacuated for 'hazmat situation'; bomb squad, FBI called to scene

CHICAGO -- A building in Streeterville was being evacuated Wednesday evening as law enforcement officials including a bomb squad and the FBI investigate a "hazmat situation" in an apartment.The situation was reported about 4 p.m. at an apartment in the 200 block of East Illinois Street, Chicago police said.The FBI was called to the scene alongside officers from the Chicago Police SWAT team and bomb unit, police said.The building was being evacuated about 7:30 p.m., and Illinois Street has been closed between Michigan Avenue and Cityfront Plaza Drive, police said.Further information was not immediately available.