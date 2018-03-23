Streets & Sanitation trucks pay tribute to slain worker

CHICAGO (WLS) --There was a unique tribute Friday to a Chicago Streets and Sanitation worker who was killed last weekend.
A convoy of trucks from the Streets and Sanitation Department traveled the West Side to show their love for Darnell Simmons. The 49-year-old was shot and killed while leaving a store Sunday night at North Central and Fulton. He was with his son, who was not hurt. Police said he was an innocent victim.
Another Streets and Sanitation work was also killed Saturday. Police believe Terrell Jones may have been the victim of road rage.
No one has been arrested in either man's murder.