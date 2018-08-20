A male Mundelein High School student was arrested and charged Saturday after writing a social media post that referenced minorities and threatened to bomb the school, police said.Parents received an email over the weekend that a student had posted on social media threatening to "bomb the school" and that included "hate speech."Despite the reference to minorities, Mundelein police chief Eric Guenther said the investigation concluded that the student's post and threat "was not racially motivated.""Rather this young man was seeking attention by very foolish means," he said in an email.The boy was charged with a felony count of threat against a building/person and was released to his parents.Mundelein High School started the 2018-2019 school year on Aug. 13.