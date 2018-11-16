A Thornton Fractional North High School student died Friday, days after he was pulled from the pool unconscious during swim practice, police said.The student was identified in an email to the school community as freshman Julian Urbina.The 14-year-old was practicing with the swim team at Thornton Fractional South High School at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday when he went underwater in the deep end of the pool, police said. Another swimmer pulled him from the pool unconscious and emergency responders began administering CPR.Urbina was transported to Munster Community Hospital and later to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Lansing police said they learned Friday that he had died.The Thornton Fractional School system notified parents and will make grief counselors available to the students, authorities said.The pool at Thornton Fractional South High School remains closed until further notice. Urbina's death is being investigated by Lansing police as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health.