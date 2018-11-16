Student dies days after going under during swim practice

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) --
A Thornton Fractional North High School student died Friday, days after he went underwater during swim practice, police said.

The 14-year-old was practicing with the swim team at Thornton Fractional South High School at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday when he went underwater in the deep end of the pool, police said. Another swimmer pulled him from the pool and emergency responders began administering CPR.

The student was transported to Munster Community Hospital and later to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Lansing police said they learned Friday that he had died.

The Thornton Fractional School system notified parents and will make grief counselors available to the students, authorities said.
