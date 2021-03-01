u.s. & world

Shooting reported at Arkansas school; authorities say 1 hurt

(Google Maps Street View)

PINE BLUFF, Ark. -- One student was injured and an Arkansas school district placed on lockdown Monday morning, authorities said, following a reported shooting at a junior high school.

Watson Chapel School District said the situation was "contained" and in a Facebook post the district said the student was hurt in an "isolated incident." The school is in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.

The Pine Bluff Police Department did not immediately return a call seeking a comment Monday, nor did the Watson Chapel superintendent.

Monday was scheduled to be Watson Chapel's first day back for on-site learning in several weeks because of winter weather and subsequent water issues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arkansasschool shootinggun violenceu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Caught on video: Family's new fridge crashes to ground during delivery
Prison guard killed from stabbing remembered
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer dies in apparent suicide at Lakeview police station
Family of mother, 10-year-old girl killed in fire suspect arson
Caught on video: Family's new fridge crashes to ground during delivery
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Slow down or pay up, new speeding fines now in effect
Chicago comedian, 'Windy City Live' contributor Erica Watson dies from COVID-19, family says
Black & Powerful: Louis Carr, BET
Show More
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
25 shot, 5 killed in Chicago weekend violence
More CPS returns to in person learning
Disney Parks Blog shares first look at new Walt Disney World show
Carjackings drop in February
More TOP STORIES News