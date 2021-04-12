school shooting

Knoxville school shooting: Student killed after firing at officers at TN school

'This wasn't a school shooting .. this was an officer-involved shooting inside a school.'
Student fired at officers at Tennessee school, was killed

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- Authorities say a student at a Tennessee high school fired at officers and was killed by police.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David B. Rausch said at a news conference Monday that police responded to a report of a possible gunman at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville.

He says the officers encountered him in a bathroom and ordered him out but he wouldn't comply. Rausch says that's when he reportedly opened fire, and police fired back. Police added there were no other known victims.

"This wasn't a school shooting .. this was an officer-involved shooting inside a school," said Rausch.

The student died at the school and an officer was wounded and was taken into surgery.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, responded and are investigating.

Bob Thomas, the superintendent of Knox County Schools, tweeted after the incident was reported that a shooting had occurred but the building had been secured.

"The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," Thomas said. He added in a separate tweet that authorities were gathering information and about "this tragic situation" and that additional information would be provided later.




Police urged people to avoid the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
