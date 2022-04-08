I-Team

What to do with savings from federal student loan pause

By
EMBED <>More Videos

What to do with savings from federal student loan pause

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With federal student loan payments now paused through August 31, that means more money can stay in many people's pockets.

But what should people do with that money and should they continue to pay off student loans of they can?

For the next four months, people with federal student loans won't be required to make any payments-and they won't be charged interest either. This is called deferment.

RELATED: Student loan payments no longer scheduled to resume May 1 after Democrats push extension

Certified financial planner Brian Gilder said there are a lot of things you can do with this extra cash, but investing it should not be one of them.

"I would make sure that my necessity expenses are paid for before I did anything else," Gilder said. "You want to make sure your food is paid for, your gas, your rent or your mortgage."

Another question people have is should they continue to pay student loans if they can afford do. Gilder said he would still advise his clients to consider keeping payments on pause.

"Many people are saying to themselves, If I make the payment, there's a chance that the government could forgive my student loan debt or a portion of it," Gilder said. "I think down the road what's going to happen is that we're going to have some type of a compromise where a bill might pass and a portion of your student loan debt might be forgiven based on your income."

Gilder said you can also use the extra money to build up your emergency fund and save as much as you can while student loans are on pause until August.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financejoe bideni teamu.s. & worldstudent loans
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
How to spot tax scammers and protect your refund
Bodycam video shows Jussie Smollett in Cook County Jail
$25K reward offered in stickup of South Side mail carrier
Long COVID studies in Chicago, nationwide look provide answers, relief
TOP STORIES
Suspect in alleged kidnapping of girl, 7, arrested in South Shore
Woman, 53, carjacked on State Street in Loop
Oak Park church 'fasting from whiteness' for Lent
Bodycam video shows police encounter that left man seriously injured
30 killed in train station strike as civilians flee war in Ukraine
How to spot tax scammers and protect your refund
As COVID cases rise, Chicago poised to avoid a big surge: Arwady
Show More
Lyons man charged after bodies found buried in backyard
4-year-old boy shot in Gresham
IL Democrats reach state budget deal, gov. touts $1.8B in tax relief
Chicago Weather: Scattered rain, snow Friday
Suburban teacher misconduct investigation 'nearly complete': school
More TOP STORIES News