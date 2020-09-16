MACOMB, Ill. (WLS) -- A student was injured in a shooting Tuesday at Western Illinois University-Macomb, Macomb police and university officials confirm.
According to a release from the university, around 10:38 p.m. the Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety was notified of a student who had been shot in Thompson Hall. At the same time, a fire alarm pull station was activated in Thompson, and the building was evacuated.
A resident in the hall was shot by a person known to him, who then fled the scene, police said.
The incident was related to a roommate dispute and is believe to be an isolated incident, police said.
The victim was transported to McDonough District Hospital and then transferred to another hospital, police said. His condition is unknown.
The shooter has been identified as 18-year-old Kavion Poplous, who is a freshman at the university, police said.
A search for Poplous is currently underway, according to police.
Police said he is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Individuals with information should call 911 immediately.
University officials said there is not an active shooter threat on campus and there have been no other incidents reported.
Residents of Thompson Hall have been relocated and all in-person and online classes have been canceled Wednesday, the university said.
"A lot of the students we had relocated have gone elsewhere, the students are safe," WIU Director of University Relations Darcie Shinberger said. "We haven't had any disruption in telephone service and we want our parents to be able to communicate with their students directly."
Campus updates will be posted at wiu.edu.
Western Illinois University student shot on Macomb campus; suspect still at large
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News