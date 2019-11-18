Student with pellet gun arrested at Senn High School during lockdown

CHICAGO -- Senn High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning while officers responded and arrested a student armed with a pellet gun.
Police were called at 11:13 a.m. to the school in the 5900 block of North Glenwood in Edgewater for a report of a student with a weapon in the school, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.
Police said a mother alerted authorities after her daughter texted that she was hiding in a classroom from someone with a gun.
Officers arrested the 15-year-old male student and recovered the weapon, which was determined to be a pellet gun, police said. The circumstances of the incident remain unclear.
Police said no one was hurt.
A spokesman for Chicago Public Schools did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment.
Charges are pending against the student, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
