Student with pellet gun arrested at Senn High School during lockdown

Senn High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning while officers responded and arrested a student armed with a pellet gun.

Police were called at 11:13 a.m. to the school in the 5900 block of North Glenwood in Edgewater for a report of a student with a weapon in the school, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Police said a mother alerted authorities after her daughter texted that she was hiding in a classroom from someone with a gun.

Officers arrested the 15-year-old male student and recovered the weapon, which was determined to be a pellet gun, police said. The circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

Police said no one was hurt.

A spokesman for Chicago Public Schools did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

Charges are pending against the student, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
