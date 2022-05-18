explosion

4 students hurt in 'some sort of explosion' when chemistry experiment goes awry: fire marshal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- A mishap during a high school chemistry experiment that injured four western Indiana students, leaving one hospitalized, is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's office.

Two investigators for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security visited North Central High School in Terre Haute on Wednesday to help investigate Tuesday's accident.

David Hosick, a spokesman for the state agency, tells the Tribune-Star the incident involving an unspecified chemistry experiment may have involved "some sort of explosion."

The school's principal says one student who suffered burns to his face and an arm remained hospitalized Wednesday.

Three other students were treated and later released at a local hospital with minor cuts and burns.
