Students killed in UNC Charlotte shooting will receive Degrees in Memoriam

EMBED <>More Videos

Charlotte Police Chief gives statement on the heroic actions of Riley Howell

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The two UNC Charlotte students killed in Tuesday's campus shooting will receive Degrees in Memoriam.

Riley Howell and Ellis "Reed" Parlier were shot and killed in a classroom just days before the end of the school year.

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois said the school's faculty approved Degrees in Memoriam for both men. Dubois also said he reached out to the families of both men and told them the university would do "everything we can to lift them up over the difficult days, weeks, and months ahead."

Howell, 21, was an Environmental Studies major who transferred to UNC Charlotte in 2018 from Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Wednesday afternoon that Howell "took the fight to the assailant," and likely saved the lives of many of his classmates. Howell is being praised as a hero.

Parlier, 19, started at UNC Charlotte in 2017. He intended to pursue a major in Computer Science and become a game developer.

See also: Trystan Terrell charged with murder in UNC Charlotte shooting
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlotteschool shootinguncc shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AJ Freund: Disturbing details of Crystal Lake boy's death revealed in new documents
More rain falls Thursday as flooding concerns grow in suburbs
IB Metra Heritage Corridor line delayed after body found on tracks
Pregnant teen missing since last week
Prop chicken brought to House hearing in Barr's absence
5 in custody after car break-ins reported at Loop garage
Judge asked to recuse himself from petition to appoint special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case
Show More
VIDEO: Dodger fan loses fries, pizza trying to catch 2 foul balls
Star Wars characters bring smiles to Advocate Children's Hospital
Cruise ship quarantined after measles emergency
Facebook announces new 'Secret Crush' feature
Workers, City Colleges of Chicago reach deal to end strike
More TOP STORIES News