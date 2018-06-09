Two students robbed at gunpoint on their way to school in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

Three armed robberies were reported in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police issued a warning Saturday for residents in Lakeview after three recent armed robberies.

The latest incident happened between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. May 29 in the 2400-block of West Montrose Avenue.

Authorities said two male suspects approached the victims as they walked alone.

They then beat or choke the victims and took their belongings.

In two incidents, the victims were kids on their way to school.

Both suspects are described as men between 17 and 20 years old and about 6-feet tall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberyChicagoLakeview
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
More News