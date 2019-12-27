Students serve ex-University of Illinois professor with sexual assault lawsuit via email

CHICAGO -- The alleged victims of a former University of Illinois associate professor turned to email to finally serve him with their federal lawsuit accusing him of sexually and emotionally exploiting them.

The civil lawsuit filed by some of Gary Xu's former students had been held up by their inability to deliver the lawsuit to him.

The News-Gazette reports that Xu was served via email on Dec. 10 with a summons and a copy of the suit.

He's accused of sexually and emotionally exploiting some of his Chinese students, who depended on him for their visas.

Xu was the head of the East Asian Languages and Cultures department until 2015.

University administrators put him on leave in 2016 after a student said Xu physically and verbally abused them.

Xu eventually resigned in 2018.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
champaign urbanalawsuitsexual assaultuniversity of illinois
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former JROTC instructor accused of sexually assaulting student multiple times
Legal weed poses challenge for companies with zero tolerance policies
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
No charges for DeKalb cop seen choking, Tasering man in viral arrest video
Chicago area celebrates start of Kwanzaa
Chicago sees record high temperatures on day after Christmas
Show More
AAA: Dec. 26 expected to be worst day for holiday travel
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly
Semi rollover in New Lenox shuts down westbound I-80
Lombard home uninhabitable after fire
'Refunds and exchanges are a privilege': What to know about handling unwanted items
More TOP STORIES News