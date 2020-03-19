I-Team

Touring company now offering partial refunds for canceled student trips

By Samantha Chatman
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A touring company is now offering partial refunds for canceled student trips.

Several Chicago families were furious with a company called EF educational tours. Their kids' study abroad trips were canceled due to COVID-19, but the company was only willing to offer credits to families, no cash refunds.

Ava and her mom Jackie said they paid about $4,600 for the tour and were horrified when they learned they couldn't get their money back.

RELATED: Chicago families demand refunds from touring company after COVID-19 trip cancellations

"You need to make these students whole," Jackie said. "Most of these students spent an enormous amount of time earning money. They are disappointed. Their lives have been upended as all of ours have. For the love of God, in the name of all that is good and reasonable and fair, refund their money."

After this story aired, the company said that they updated their policy. They now say families can request a refund less $1,000 for international trips, .less $750 for North American trips, and less $250 for North American bus tours.

Some parents said they'll take what they can get and are happy to get some money back. But others say this isn't fair and still want a full refund.
