CHICAGO (WLS) -- The number of young children exposed to violence in Chicago appears to be on the rise.
A new study reveals areas of the city with high homicide rates have a greater population of youth, reported the Chicago Tribune.
Data shows while Chicago's population and the number of homicides have dropped in recent years, the number of children under the age of five living in high-homicide areas has increased.
About 60-percent of Chicago's youngest children lived in community areas where 91-percent of homicides took place according to the analysis, the Tribune reported.
The Austin neighborhood in particular has the worst association of homicides and children under five years old living there.
Exposure to violence early in life can have developmental effects.
Chicago children exposed to violence is on the rise, says study
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News