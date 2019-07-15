Chicago children exposed to violence is on the rise, says study

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The number of young children exposed to violence in Chicago appears to be on the rise.

A new study reveals areas of the city with high homicide rates have a greater population of youth, reported the Chicago Tribune.

Data shows while Chicago's population and the number of homicides have dropped in recent years, the number of children under the age of five living in high-homicide areas has increased.

About 60-percent of Chicago's youngest children lived in community areas where 91-percent of homicides took place according to the analysis, the Tribune reported.

The Austin neighborhood in particular has the worst association of homicides and children under five years old living there.

Exposure to violence early in life can have developmental effects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinchicagocrimechicago crime
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Area around Humboldt Park Lagoon closed as alligator search continues
41 shot, 9 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Felon who tried to rob couple having sex in van fired shots at man, beat him with gun: prosecutors
Georgia man dies in Dominican Republic; 11th American to die there since June 2018
Family urges for safe return of postal worker missing for 9 months
4 kids steal parents' SUV for 600-mile road trip, police say
More than 1 million people pledge to raid Area 51
Show More
Gun control tied to fewer child deaths: Study
Woman riding Divvy bike critically injured in Humboldt Park hit-and-run
Ex-boxing champ Pernell Whitaker dies after being hit by car
Vatican finds bones during search for teen missing for decades
Amazon Prime Day: Do's and don'ts according to experts
More TOP STORIES News