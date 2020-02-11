Texting and driving isn't the only thing rideshare drivers are doing, study says

29% of riders say they have seen their rideshare driver reading or sending texts on their phone

16% say they have seen the driver checking social media

8% say they have seen the driver watching a video

15% say they have had a driver who got road rage

12% say they have suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs

HOUSTON, Texas -- We all know texting and driving is a no-no, but it's especially bad when you realize your Uber or Lyft driver is typing while behind the wheel.A new study from DriversEd.com shows:Over 500 people responded to the survey across the country.