HBO was shooting a new series in Kane County Thursday evening when a stunt vehicle tipped over during a chase scene, injuring a camera man.The incident occurred near Pierce and Gates streets in west suburban Elburn, while filming for "Lovecraft Country", according to Elburn Police Chief Nicholas Sikora.Four people were inside the car and a camera man was in a pod on top of the vehicle.He was injured, treated by paramedics on site and transported to the hospital. Sikora said his injuries were not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.Production has ended in Elburn, Sikora said.