Stunt car tips in Elburn during filming for HBO's 'Lovecraft Country'; camera man hurt

EMBED </>More Videos

HBO was shooting a new series in Kane County when a car flipped over during a chase scene, injuring a camera man. (WLS)

ELBURN, Ill. (WLS) --
HBO was shooting a new series in Kane County Thursday evening when a stunt vehicle tipped over during a chase scene, injuring a camera man.

The incident occurred near Pierce and Gates streets in west suburban Elburn, while filming for "Lovecraft Country", according to Elburn Police Chief Nicholas Sikora.

Four people were inside the car and a camera man was in a pod on top of the vehicle.

He was injured, treated by paramedics on site and transported to the hospital. Sikora said his injuries were not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

Production has ended in Elburn, Sikora said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashmovieman injuredHBOElburn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Carjacking victim escapes by jumping onto Dan Ryan
Man on Divvy bike steals woman's purse in South Loop
Carjackings reported in Greektown, Fulton River District, River West
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
Mollie Tibbetts' mom: 'You won't see me giving up hope'
Tweet turns shop owner's forgotten anniversary into unforgettable day
Boy, 15, shot to death in South Shore
Show More
LISTEN: 911 call from Demi Lovato's home released
Trump disputes Cohen claim he knew of Trump Tower meeting
Stanley's in Goose Island looking to sell, may close
Zoo accused of painting a donkey, passing it off as a zebra
More News