Wis. bartender, biologist charged in sturgeon caviar investigation

MADISON, Wis. -- Prosecutors have charged a Fond du Lac County bartender in a sweeping investigation into allegations that people around Lake Winnebago have been illegally processing sturgeon eggs into caviar.
Online court records show Shawn Wendt, a bartender at Wendt's on the Lake restaurant in Van Dyne, Wisconsin, was charged Feb. 5 with two misdemeanor counts of illegally selling game fish, according to the Associated Press.
According to court documents, Wendt told a conservation warden in January 2020 that he processes his friends' sturgeon eggs into caviar and keeps some in return to serve at his restaurant.
Ryan Koenigs, who has been the state's top sturgeon biologist since 2012, was also charged Thursday with obstructing a conservation warden, WLUK reported.
Koenigs' arrest stems from a January 2020 interview, according to the local news station. A criminal complaint shows wildlife agents interviewed Koenigs as part of an investigation that started in 2017. It found multiple people were selling, purchasing, bartering or trading sturgeon caviar, which is against state and federal laws.
According to the complaint, DNR workers were collecting sturgeon eggs from spearers who did not want them so they could be used in a fertility study. However, instead of throwing the eggs out after the study, the complaint shows DNR workers would have them processed for caviar.
The complaint shows one processor told investigators he would show up to the DNR's lab after hours to pick up the eggs. The processor claimed he made 65 pounds of caviar in 2015, mostly from the DNR's eggs.
The complaint alleges Koenigs' statements in the interview last year didn't match phone records and other DNR documents. Investigators also allege Koenigs' DNR-issued phone was wiped without authorization between that interview and a search warrant that was performed at his house a few months later.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators said if Koenigs had been truthful in his initial interview, they could have been saved hundreds of hours of investigation and it would have been dramatically shortened.
A phone message to Koenigs has not been returned, WLUK said. The DNR also told the local news station it has no additional comment.
Wendt faces up to a year in jail if convicted of both counts.
State and federal law prohibit bartering or selling sturgeon eggs.
The Assocaited Press, CNN and WLUK contributed to this article.
