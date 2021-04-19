Subaru announces recalls for Foresters, Crosstreks and Imprezas

Automaker Subaru of America is recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles
One recall involves the Subaru Impreza, model years 2017 through 2019 and the Crosstrek for 2018 and 2019 to fix what the company calls a potential problem with ignition coils. The recall affects 466,205 vehicles.
A second recall, involves 2019 Crosstreks and Foresters. Subaru says a rear stabilizer bracket can loosen over time. The recall affects 405,000 vehicles.
So far, neither issue has caused an accident- according to the company.
Notifications will be mailed to owners within 60 days. For more information, visit Subaru.com.
