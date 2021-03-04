terrorism

Suburban Chicago man gets 12 years for terror aid effort of Islamic terrorist group

ZION, Ill. -- A federal judge has sentenced a suburban Chicago man to 12 years in prison for trying to help the Islamic State terrorist group by providing cellphones to be used as bomb detonators.

Joseph Jones, 38, of Zion was sentenced Wednesday after a jury convicted him in 2019 of conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors sought a 17-year term while Jones' attorneys sought a sentence of time served, nearly four years.

Jones asked to speak during the hearing Wednesday, saying, "I am not a terrorist. I never had any intention of doing anything involving this crime. I allowed these people (investigators) to play on my sympathies."
