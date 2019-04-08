Suburban man charged in robbery of girl, 17, on CTA train

Police have caught a west suburban man accused of robbing a 17-year-old girl while she was riding on a CTA train.

The suspect, 31-year-old Melvin Turner of Carol Stream, has been charged with one count of robbery. Police said he grabbed the victim's belongings on a CTA train in the 1000-block of West Lake Street at about 12:50 p.m. on March 21.

Turner was arrested in the 1000-block of South Austin Boulevard in Oak Park Sunday morning after he was identified by officers.
