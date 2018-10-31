The Chicago Heights Park District police chief has been charged after Chicago police said he posted videos of sexual encounters with women on social media without their consent.Christian Daigre, 40, lives in Chicago. He's also been accused of trying to threaten a witness.Daigre has been charged with two counts of non-consensual dissemination of a private sexual image, two felony counts of intimidation and one count of possession of a controlled substance.Daigre surrendered to police on Monday. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.