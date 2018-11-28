CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Heights Park District police chief accused of secretly filming women and posting it on the internet will go to court twice Wednesday.
Christian Daigre, the suspended park district police chief, will face a judge later Wednesday for two previous charges, but before that he will be in court for new charges against him.
Diagre will be arraigned at 9 a.m. after he was accused of secretly filming sexual encounters with women and posting it on social media. Prosecutors said the illicit encounters took place in a South Loop apartment building equipped with a camera on the ceiling.
RELATED: Chicago Heights Park District police chief accused of videotaping sexual encounters with women without their consent
In addition to filming the women without their consent, prosecutor said he allegedly distributed still photos to friends via text message. The attorney representing the women said they met him using online dating sites.
Diagre also has been accused of threatening a victim and witness after he learned about the investigation.
Diagre's attorney said that witness set up his client and claims that witness is trying to frame him.
Diagre has been suspended without pay after he was formally charged late last month.
After Diagre's arraignment, he will be back in front of judge in bond court to answer to the new charges he faces in a third case.