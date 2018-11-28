Chicago Heights Park District police chief accused of videotaping sexual encounters faces new charges

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago Heights Park District police chief accused of secretly filming women, and posting it on the internet will go to court twice Wednesday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Heights Park District police chief accused of secretly filming women and posting it on the internet will go to court twice Wednesday.

Christian Daigre, the suspended park district police chief, will face a judge later Wednesday for two previous charges, but before that he will be in court for new charges against him.

Diagre will be arraigned at 9 a.m. after he was accused of secretly filming sexual encounters with women and posting it on social media. Prosecutors said the illicit encounters took place in a South Loop apartment building equipped with a camera on the ceiling.

RELATED: Chicago Heights Park District police chief accused of videotaping sexual encounters with women without their consent

In addition to filming the women without their consent, prosecutor said he allegedly distributed still photos to friends via text message. The attorney representing the women said they met him using online dating sites.

Diagre also has been accused of threatening a victim and witness after he learned about the investigation.

Diagre's attorney said that witness set up his client and claims that witness is trying to frame him.

Diagre has been suspended without pay after he was formally charged late last month.

After Diagre's arraignment, he will be back in front of judge in bond court to answer to the new charges he faces in a third case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policesex crimesChicago HeightsChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Suburban park district police chief accused of videotaping sexual encounters with women without consent
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Power outages persist in NW suburbs after winter storm
6 dead, including 4 children, in Logansport, Indiana fire
Alderman Willie Cochran to appear in court Wednesday in federal corruption case
Stalled train disrupts service on Inbound Metra Milwaukee District West Line
Beecher band teacher suspended after hidden cameras found at high school
Chicago AccuWeather: Bitter cold again Wednesday with light snow possible at night
Catholic schools, parishes in Chicago could face closure
Home invaders restrain, rob elderly woman in Evanston
Show More
Body found in N.C. while FBI was following leads in search for Hania Aguilar
Jones College Prep counselor named nation's best
South Side school still without power after snowstorm
Hang glider holds on for dear life after pilot fails to strap him in
More News