Chicago Heights Park District police chief accused of videotaping sexual encounters with women without their consent

Christian Daigre, 40, of Chicago, is accused of videotaping sexual encounters with women in his South Loop apartment.

By and Eric Horng
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago Heights Park District police chief was charged after allegedly videotaping sexual encounters with women in his Chicago apartment without their consent and then texting images to other people.

Christian Daigre, 40, of Chicago, is also accused of trying to threaten a witness. He appeared in a Cook County court on Wednesday and ordered held in lieu of $25,000 bail. His family posted the bail and he was released by the afternoon.

Daigre surrendered to police on Monday. His wife and two older children appeared in court on Wednesday. He is married with four children.

Daigre allegedly met the women on online dating sites, prosecutors said. His bedroom in the South Loop neighborhood was equipped with cameras in the ceiling, which were used to videotape the encounters without the women's consent.

Prosecutors said Daigre also distributed still photos of the encounters via text message.

When Daigre learned of the investigation, he allegedly threatened a woman and one of the people he texted images to.

Daigre has been charged with two counts of non-consensual dissemination of a private sexual image, two felony counts of intimidation and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

In a statement on Wednesday, park district Superintendent Frank Perez said: "The Chicago Heights Park District was notified shortly before close of business on Friday, October 5, 2018 of the allegations of misconduct against Chief Christian Daigre. The Park District placed Chief Daigre on administrative leave and initiated an investigation into the allegations. In addition, local law enforcement was alerted. Investigations are ongoing."

