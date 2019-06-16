3 arrested for prostitution in Crystal Lake spa crackdown

From Left: Soon D. Kim, Qianyu Warren, Changjuan He

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Three women were arrested this week in a prostitution sting at three spas and massage parlors in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Qianyu Warren, 32, Changjuan He, 53, and Soon D. Kim, 60, all face one count of prostitution, Crystal Lake police said.

On Monday and Wednesday, police sent undercover officers to JJ's Massage, 5899 Northwest Highway, Crystal Spa, 386 W. Virginia Street, and Infinity Day Spa, 435 Angela Lane, Unit #8, for suspicion of illicit activities and operating without a permit, police said. Once there, the officers were allegedly offered sexual favors by the employees in exchange for payment.

None of the women had a valid Illinois Massage License, police said. No evidence of human trafficking was found during the investigation, police said.

All three posted $1,500 bond and were released from custody, police said. They are due in court July 2.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crystal lakearrestprostitutionspa
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some south suburbs warned against drinking tap water due to lead
Chicago's electric scooter pilot program: What you should know
Block of 100-year-old trees chopped down in Edgewater
Walgreens shooting victim ID'd, police in contact with alleged shooter
Target registers back online after nationwide outage
Man wandering around in hazmat suit at night spooks neighbors
What's going to happen to rare blue lobster found this week
Show More
Woman arrested in ex-lawmaker's death: Police
Rat-ical Bar pop-up Rat Bar in San Francisco
Top wildlife preserve celebrates full year with no elephant poaching
Survey finds women prefer a 'dad bod' over six-pack abs
Burned teen warns against YouTube fire challenge
More TOP STORIES News