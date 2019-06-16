3 arrested for prostitution in Crystal Lake spa crackdown

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Three women were arrested this week in a prostitution sting at three spas and massage parlors in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.Qianyu Warren, 32, Changjuan He, 53, and Soon D. Kim, 60, all face one count of prostitution, Crystal Lake police said.On Monday and Wednesday, police sent undercover officers to JJ's Massage, 5899 Northwest Highway, Crystal Spa, 386 W. Virginia Street, and Infinity Day Spa, 435 Angela Lane, Unit #8, for suspicion of illicit activities and operating without a permit, police said. Once there, the officers were allegedly offered sexual favors by the employees in exchange for payment.None of the women had a valid Illinois Massage License, police said. No evidence of human trafficking was found during the investigation, police said.All three posted $1,500 bond and were released from custody, police said. They are due in court July 2.